TBWA\ANG has appointed Zsuzsanna Papp as general manager of Associated News Group. Recruited from within the company, Papp has previously managed internal operations at the agency.

Papp has held positions in different international agencies and was the country manager and subsequently regional director for Publicis Worldwide and recently worked as consultant for brand development and communication projects. She will report directly to executive chairperson Julianne Grima.

“The agency is truly creative, vibrant and enjoys a good atmosphere and this position coupled with my experience, will give me the opportunity to fine tune our operation to maximise our service offering to current and prospective clients,” Papp said.

TBWA\ANG was started in 1970 and has a broad portfolio of clients both locally and internationally, counting McDonalds, BOV, Brown’s Pharmacies, Victim Support, Expedition42 and Neatplay among its clients. The agency also produces the Il-Bizzilla magazine for AirMalta. The agency offers a full marketing service with branding and creativity at its core.