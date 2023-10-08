Tunisair Express has appointed Haj Ahmed Mohamed Amine as the new general manager for their Malta branch.

Prior this appointment, Amine was stationed in Tunis and was responsible for the airline’s flight scheduling.

He has been in the aviation industry for 18 years since 2005 when he joined Tunisair Express. Amine carried out various significant duties and roles including that of IT manager, manager and instructor of Amadeus Solutions and e-commerce manager.

Presently, Tunisair Express operates four flights per week from Tunis to Malta, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Amine said: “In collaboration with Maltese and Tunisian tour operators, we aspire to increase our flights to Malta and also launch charter flights to Monastir and Djerba, so that Maltese people will have more opportunities to visit Tunisia.”