The recently-completed car park in Għadira Bay could have been a better project with some proper planning, the Nationalist Party said on Tuesday.

The shadow minister for the infrastructure, David Thake, said this could have been an underground facility with the surface used for caravans and camping.

The project, he said, should have included electronic signage indicating vacant parking slots; it should have had charging points for electric cars; it could have included photovoltaic panels and a number of trees.

The parking, for 330 cars at the bottom of the hill to Marfa/Ċirkewwa, was completed last month.