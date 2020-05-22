An €800,000 project launched on Friday will see the creation of 300 parking spots at Għadira and extend the bay's sand area by around 20 metres.

The project is being funded by the Tourism Ministry’s eco-contribution scheme, and the work will be carried out by Projects Plus Ltd.

It was launched by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Transport Minister Ian Borg, who believes the new parking facility will reduce congestion in the area as people will spend less time trying to find a parking space, while also reduce issues of double and triple parking.

There will also be facilities for electric cars and motorcycles.

The parking area will be built out of a dilapidated site and will accommodate more than 300 vehicles.

Works are expected to kick off in the coming days, and will include cleaning the site, rubble walls, a storm water drainage system and new lighting.

The rest of the project will extend the sand area by around 20 metres and to this end Projects Plus has already commissioned a number of environmental and geological studies.

The promenade will be embellished and modernised.