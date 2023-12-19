A man who allegedly injured his former partner during a row that broke out when she called for her kids at his mother’s home and found his new girlfriend there was granted bail upon arraignment on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the woman allegedly kicked up a fuss after spotting the car of her ex’s new girlfriend parked outside his mother’s Cospicua residence where the estranged couple’s children were visiting.

The children’s mother later turned up at the police station with a blood-smeared face claiming that her ex’s mother had struck her on the head with a mobile phone while her former partner elbowed her on the face.

Her ex’s arrival at the police triggered a further commotion.

The man’s 16-year-old niece, who had accompanied his ex to the police station, also suffered slight injuries when her uncle allegedly struck her head against the door.

The suspected aggressor, a 29-year-old chef, was on Tuesday charged with grievously injuring his former partner, slightly injuring his niece and causing both victims to fear violence.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers, Roberto Montalto and Matthew Xuereb, requested bail, arguing that the alleged victim had sparked the violent episode by turning up at her former mother-in-law’s home after realising that her ex’s new girlfriend was present.

She allegedly flew into a rage and assaulted his mother.

The accused had only stepped in to protect his mother, claimed the defence.

The prosecution objected to bail since proceedings were still at a premature stage and civilian witnesses were still to testify.

However, the defence rebutted that the accused had a clean criminal record, a fixed job and lived in a different locality, away from his ex.

Moreover, he paid maintenance for the two children he had fathered with the alleged victim as well as two other kids he had with another woman.

After breaking up, the accused and the alleged victim had sorted out their marital issues and had had no clashes over the past four years.

The prosecution also declared that criminal charges would also be issued against the accused’s ex, however, under summons rather than arrest since the injuries allegedly attributed to her were slight.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,500, a personal guarantee of €3,500, signing the bail book three times a week and under a curfew between 12.30 and 6am.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victims and their relatives.

AG lawyer Alessia Schembri and Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Lawyers Roberto Montalto and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are appearing parte civile.