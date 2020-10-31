In 2018, workers on the site of the new Gozo Museum, in Victoria unearthed an ancient quarry, possibly dating back to Punic and Roman times. Further archaeological investigations confirmed that the quarry sprawled across the entire site, including the area beneath the 1950s school that was being rehabilitated and the Middle School further down the road. This resulted in major revisions of the original plans.

“Heritage Malta and the Ministry for Gozo have been working together on an extensive project that involves the rehabilitation of the Ninu Cremona Lyceum Complex and the establishment of an innovative museum,” Nicoline Sagona, Heritage Malta’s Senior Curator for Gozo sites, said.

Glass urn. Photo: Daniel Cilia

“The immediate aim of this project was to protect the 1950s modernist building which was designed by local architect Joseph G. Huntingford and was originally known as The Victoria Lyceum and Technical School.”

During the 1950s and the 1960s, Huntingford was employed by the government and was responsible for designing a significant number of public buildings, particularly schools. Some of his designs can still be seen at Qala (partly demolished in 2006), San Lawrenz, Għarb and Xewkija primary schools.

“These buildings now form part of Malta’s post-war architectural heritage and they are a very good example of modernist architecture on the Maltese islands. Therefore, when in the early 2000s, parts of the Huntingford school in Victoria started to be demolished to make way for a new school, Heritage Malta stepped in to protect and preserve the surviving building,” Sagona noted.

Possibly, Huntingford had already uncovered this ancient quarry during the construction of the school back in the 1950s since it seems that adequate measures were taken not to damage the archaeological remains.

When this ancient quarry was revealed again, the plan to excavate the area became obsolete. Instead, Heritage Malta sat down once again with NIDUM, a team of local design professionals who had won the Design Contest for this project, and Paris-based French designer Adrien Gardère to find the ideal way of how to incorporate this archaeological site within the new museum concept.

The museum’s new wing under construction. Photo: Heritage Malta

The revised plans will now give the opportunity to visitors to view the remains of the ancient quarry both on the internal and the external areas of the Gozo Museum. The influence of this find will also be portrayed in the colour scheme that will be employed in the museum signage and interpretation.

“Reconsideration of the original project has also led to a different design concept and flow. While, originally, we had focused on the ability of the artefacts to tell a story, this time we are merging this requirement with more emphasis on visual and spatial concepts,” Sagona continued.

Knowing more about our roots will make us proud of who we are and this will strengthen our identity

She explained that the designers were provided with the measurements of all the artefacts being considered for this museum so that they could create 3D models of all the galleries. There will be about 900 artefacts in this new museum, most of which have a direct link with Gozo. These are going to be exhibited according to an innovative approach that will integrate various disciplines together.

The Maymūnah Stone, one of the artefacts that will be on display at the new museum. Photo: Heritage Malta

By means of a 3D model, Sagona can pinpoint the exact place where each artefact will be displayed. Even in virtual format, the Gozo Museum is promising to be very impressive.

A glass column exhibiting a number of clay artefacts that were discovered in a number of areas in Gozo rises from the middle floor to the upper gallery where it continues to present the narrative of these ancient findings. The layered concept is influenced by the stratigraphic layers of archaeology.

“Apart from stone, clay was a very significant resource in Gozo, perhaps more than it was in Malta. First of all, because it was found in larger quantities and also because it was of very good quality. The earliest pottery in Gozo dates to the Għar Dalam Phase (5000-4100 BC) and it was discovered in the caves of Il-Mixta which are located in Santa Luċija, a hamlet in the village of Kerċem,” Sagona pointed out.

The Roman Quarry at Gozo Museum. Photo: Daniel Cilia

A unique Roman urn, the type of which was only unearthed in Gozo, fascinated the French designer so much that he decided to exhibit it as a stand-alone in a niche.

“This exceptional urn is made of glass and it is currently exhibited at the Gozo Museum of Archaeology at the Citadel. It was recovered from a tomb located in Vajrinġa Street, Victoria and it still contains cremated human remains. Back then, various burial places of significant value were discovered in this area but now nothing remains. Houses were built on this site, however, Heritage Malta has some of the material found there in its national collection,” Sagona explained.

Among the several curious items, visitors at the new Gozo Museum will be able to view the renowned Maymūnah Stone that is believed to have been discovered in Xewkija and remains from the Gourgion Tower which was a fortified house (now demolished) in the same village.

Mary Fedden's Gozo Evening, 1976, which will also be on display. Photo: Heritage Malta

Meanwhile, Heritage Malta, in collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo, is also making a number of acquisitions to enrich both the national collection and the visitors’ experience at the new museum. Paintings and drawings acquired over the past few years include works by Mattia Preti, Salvatore Busuttil, Lazzaro Pisani, Mary Fedden, Julian Trevelyan and many others.

This captivating cultural space will consist of four levels. The permanent display galleries are spread out on three levels. The reception area, gift shop and cafeteria will be at the ancient quarry level, while a large temporary exhibition space will be at street level. A conference space and educational room will be on the topmost floor of the ex-school building.

“Through this new museum, to be inaugurated in 2022, we intend to share the story of Gozo and its people, right from prehistoric times to more contemporary years,” Sagona added..

“The new Gozo Museum will not be aimed just for foreign visitors but also for the Maltese and Gozitan population, including students and schoolchildren whom we unfortunately, rarely see in Gozo’s Heritage Malta’s sites and museums. Knowing more about our roots will make us proud of who we are and this will strengthen our identity.”

Fiona Vella is executive, publications and didactic resources, at Heritage Malta.

Mattia Preti's Daniel Interpreting Nebuchadnezzar's Dream, 1670s, one of the paintings that will be on display at the Gozo Museum. Photo: Heritage Malta