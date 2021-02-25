New grants for residents installing photovoltaic panels and storage batteries were announced by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli in what she said was “the biggest investment in renewables to date".

As part of the €9 million investment, a new scheme was also introduced so that those who had installed panels and who were no longer able to benefit from feed-in tariffs since they had expired, would now be able to do so.

While the initial tariffs expired after six and eight years, Dalli said these would be extended by 14 and 12 years respectively.

“I want to assure those families that would like to invest in renewables and those who have already invested that they will now get the most out of their investment with feed-in tariffs guaranteed for a period of 20 years,” Dalli said.

Referring to the grants, engineer Sandro Lauri explained that the idea is not just to offer support to install standard photovoltaic panels but also help households invest in a system that is "future proof".

The grants

The first package enables residents installing PV systems with a standard solar inverter to recoup 50% of their costs up to €2,500.

These will be able to benefit from a feed-in tariff of 10c5 per kWh for 20 years.

The second package is aimed at those who want a battery ready PV system with a hybrid inverter. These will able to benefit from a grant of up to €3,000 and a 10c5 feed-in tariff.

The third package is for those opting for a new combined PV and battery storage system.

Two grants are available in this package. With the first, residents will be able to claim costs for the PV and inverter up to €3,000 and benefit from a 10c5 feed-in tariff.

The other grant covers 80% of the cost for the storage system, capped at €3,600.

A fourth package benefits those wishing to upgrade and add battery storage systems. These are entitled to 80% of the cost for the battery, capped at €3,600; and can recoup up to €1,800 of the costs for a new inverter.

The fifth package will benefit households that have already invested in a PV system and a hybrid inverter, and want to add a battery. They will be able to get 80% of the cost for the battery covered by this grant, and save up to €3,600.