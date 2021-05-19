Gozitan group The JoyGivers, formed some months ago, has just released its first single, Il-Port tal-Imġarr.

The group is composed of singer and pianist Loredana Agius, singer and bass guitarist Albert-Lauren Agius, acoustic/electric guitarist Gordon Mifsud, pianist Jessica Bugeja and Albert Agius on drums. Recently, the group presented a copy of the song to Radio Lauretana director Lelio Spiteri.

It was the wish of the group that their first single will be an original song in Maltese and dedicated to the Gozitan gem Il-Port tal-Imġarr. The lyrics were written by Mario Borg, while the music is by the group.

To watch the video of Il-Port tal-Imġarr one can go to https://youtu.be/mvGrB_akCGE. More information about the grupp visit https://www.facebook.com/thejoygiversband; email: thejoygiversband@gmail.com