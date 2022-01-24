The government has allocated €12 million for a facility for small and medium sized enterprises in Ħal Far.

Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri said that the investment will be addressing a problem of lack of suitable space, often faced by SMEs.

The new facility will be built on some 14,000 square metres of land through the involvement of Indis Malta, an agency within the ministry.

The minister said the land had been abandoned for years and was misused as a dumping site. Works will be finished in the first quarter of 2024.

The site at Ħal Far where the new units for SMEs will be built.

Schembri said the facility will have 30 units and space for 140 vehicles. The industrial park will be built and allocated to investors in a finished state.

Indis Malta is receiving applications from SMEs. The application form can be downloaded on www.indismalta.com