Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will be celebrating mass for the Italian community in Gozo at Lourdes chapel, Mġarr, on Saturday at 6pm. After mass, Mgr Teuma will bless a hall at the upper part of the sacristy to be used by the Italian community for various activities.

The community has been meeting at the chapel for the past eight years. Cardinal Mario Grech, then bishop, had appointed a priest to be responsible for the Italian community. In fact, he appointed Mgr Renato Borg, who still occupies this office.

Mass in Italian is celebrated at the chapel on Sundays and feasts of obligation at 10am, while catechism lessons for those receiving the First Holy Communion and Confirmation are also held at the chapel. In addition, the community organises social and cultural activities for Italian residents.

Along the years, it helped various families and individuals who encountered financial difficulties and other problems. For some time, English lessons were also given to Italian residents.