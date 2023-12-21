The world’s first hand-held personal defibrillator is now available in Malta, potentially a lifesaver for those who have just suffered a cardiac arrest.

The single-use defibrillator, called CellAED (automated external defibrillator), is just slightly larger than a mobile phone and can be carried around easily in a handbag. It is easy to use and does not require medical training.

Developed by Australian company Rapid Response Revival and launched in 2022, it was created to increase access to defibrillators and overcome barriers to their use.

Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the world’s biggest causes of premature death, killing more than 7.6 million people every year. Without CPR and defibrillation within the first few minutes, a cardiac arrest patient’s chance of survival diminishes 10 per cent every minute.

Between 2016 and 2017, bystander CPR in Malta occurred in just 40 per cent of cardiac arrests and the overall survival rate was only five per cent. Many people fail to perform CPR because they do not know what to do or are afraid of hurting the victim further.

The CellAED was created to treat patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrest caused by irregular heart activity.

Philip Chircop, from importers Jamesco Trading Ltd – a subsidiary company of Saint James Hospital – explained that the device features a unique snap-peel-stick design, meaning the device is quick and easy to use, even by someone with no medical training.

Once activated, by snapping it in half, clear graphics on the protective case give instructions how to peel off the adhesive and stick it onto the patients’ chest, which activates the device. An audio speaker system offers guidance on what to do and even provides a beeping rhythm to administer CPR if needed.

Chircop explained that the technology can be used on adults and children. When used on a child under 10kg, a button needs to be pressed.

CellAED is licensed to be used in Malta and English-speaking countries. It is cheaper and easier to use than traditional public defibrillators and can be carried around.

So far, the company has sold about 10 CellAEDs in Malta with interest being shown by childcare centres, restaurants and sports complexes.

The device is single-use, which means that, once used, it must be replaced. Buying a device for one-off use costs €495 and it expires after two years.

The company offers annual or two-year renewal packages that allow for replacement and renewal, depending on the package picked.