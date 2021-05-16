Harley-Davidson has announced its new Icons Collection, an annual programme offering very limited edition motorcycle models designed to elevate traditional forms and celebrate Americana, either by revisiting classic Harley-Davidson design themes or by exploring ideas that represent the future of motorcycle style.

The Icons Collection will present one or two models annually, with a single production run for each motorcycle model. Production of that model will never be resumed or repeated. Each Icons Collection motorcycle will be serialised, and the purchaser will receive a certificate of authenticity.

“With The Hardwire, we made a commitment to introduce a series of motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO Harley-Davidson. “With that in mind, I am proud to introduce our new limited edition Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future.”

The Harley-Davidson Icons Collection will debut with the introduction of the Electra Glide Revival model, a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless. Global production of the Electra Glide Revival model will be limited to a one-time build of 1,500 serialised examples.

The look of the Electra Glide Revival model is inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide, the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle available with an accessory “batwing” fairing. The fairing became an iconic – and often imitated – Harley-Davidson styling cue, its shape an instant on-the-road identifier of many Harley-Davidson models and the foundational design of the fairing featured on current models. In 1969, the accessory fairing and saddlebags were only offered in white molded fiberglass, and the Electra Glide Revival replicates that look with a Birch White painted finish. The period-inspired tank medallion and Electra Glide script on the front fender complete the look.

The Electra Glide Revival will be offered in a single colour scheme inspired by the original 1969 colorway: The two-tone fuel tank in Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim bisected with a Birch White stripe, with Hi-Fi Blue paint on the fenders and side panels.

