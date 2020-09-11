Svetlick Flores has been appointed chief executive officer of the Local Enforcement System Agency following a competitive process.

He takes over from Ray Zammit.

The government said on Friday, Flores was experienced in local enforcement and has already served as director of the agency. He worked in the local government sector as an executive secretary in a number of councils.

He holds a Master’s degree in administration and is qualified in management and public administration.

In initial comments, Flores said he looked forward to carrying out the necessary reforms to make the agency one that better serves the needs of the community.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Flores and thanked Zammit for his service. He said Flores' appointment should bring about positive changes and innovation.