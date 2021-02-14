Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Mgr Alfred Vella as the head of the Marriage Registration Office of the Archdiocese of Malta. He replaces Fr Mario Tong, who in turn had replaced Mgr Tarcisio Delicata, who had held this position for 17 years.

Vella was ordained in 1984 and served in various parishes, including those of St Paul in Rabat, Luqa, Żejtun and Attard. He was director of the Emigrants Commission for 17 years, which today is known as the Migrant Commission.

The Marriage Registration Office processes the documents of couples who wish to marry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who needs to visit the office at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana should make an appointment by calling from Monday to Friday between 11am and 12pm on 2590 6205 or e-mailing ufficcju.zwigijiet@maltadiocese.org.