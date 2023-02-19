Naomi Ver Elst Micallef has been appointed to the newly created position of head of franchises at Alliance Real Estate.

She will be supporting franchise offices to make sure they enjoy the same benefits and resources as existing Alliance branches, while ensuring the same level of property adviser success and customer satisfaction is delivered across the entire network.

Having worked in real estate for more than seven years, Ver Elst Micallef brings a wealth of relevant experience in various areas including administration, management, marketing communications, human resources and due diligence.

“By the end of last year we had welcomed the first five new franchise offices to our group and already this year we are concluding with another five, which will be announced very soon,” Alliance CEO Michael Bonello said.

In a first for Malta, existing real estate companies are taking down their previous signage and rebranding their premises to join their teams within the Alliance franchise network.

These offices expect uninterrupted business continuity with the most reliable corporate services, and the Alliance management team with some of the most capable people in their respective fields, is very well geared up to meet these needs.

“While thanking my team for their support, we are very excited to welcome Naomi to our management group in the important role of head of franchises. We are confident that she will put her experience to good use to support even more sustainable future growth,” he concluded.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate services with its team of over 250 sales and letting property advisers, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information is available at alliance.mt or on social media.