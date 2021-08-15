There are teachers and then there are educators. Samantha Abela, recently appointed head of Middle School at St Edward’s College, is certainly in the latter category.

The difference between a teacher and an educator is simple really. A teacher considers the student as a tabula rasa, an unformed mind which can be bombarded and hopefully filled with useful information. An educator, on the other hand, goes to the root of the word educere, meaning “to bring out or lead out or draw out”. It was Shakespeare’s fault really, when in the 1500s he borrowed it to mean “schooling”.

Speaking to Abela, all fired up and rearing to go, it is evident that she seeks to empower students to be in a position where they can master knowledge and skills. In other words, she wants to give them the fishing rod, not the fish.

She has nothing but words of praise for her predecessor William Watson, who has returned to teaching duties after a stint in the leadership position. She recognised the responsibilities linked with this position.

“In Middle School, the boys are going through a very turbulent time both physically and emotionally. Physically they are turning into young adults and the rapid changes in their bodies are often difficult for them to understand. This may trigger emotional responses which may make these youngsters seem difficult to manage,” Abela said.

Though she herself is relatively young, her experience with children is quite remarkable, making her certainly the first port of call for any bewildered parent.

Keeping the boys focused and busy is a good way to ensure that they keep out of mischief. Apart from the many sports activities at St Edward’s College, which are the responsibility of Paul Ferrante, the school offers many other opportunities. This is where Abela’s eyes gleam.

“I love offering opportunities for student empowerment. These vary from guiding them to take part in local competitions, the Green Flag, the Young Reporters for the Environment, the Young Parliamentarians, the Student Council, Proġett Kreattiv, the Model United Nations, trips abroad and much more. Seeing students happily engaged and learning various skills is my driving force every day,” she said.

“The delivery of the curriculum is important, but the memories they will forge during these formative years of the Middle School are of the utmost importance too as they will propel them to greatness and also affect their outlook towards education in general.”

Teaching professionals focus on their main clients: the children. Abela sees her role as head of Middle School as one with close collaboration with parents. In this way, the young Edwardians can transition as smoothly as possible from children to young adults.

“I believe that the Middle School between the ages roughly of 11 to 13, is crucial for character formation, which is why I would like to foster closer ties with the parents,” Abela said.

One way of helping the students feel safe to move out of their comfort zone and yet feel supported is through the college houses. Each student is placed in a house: Ducane, Campbell and Congreve. She believes that the role of the houses should be extended beyond simply sports activities.

“This will help the Middle School develop its own role and, meanwhile, make this challenging transition time a period worth experiencing,” she proposed.

Middle School is also a defining moment in academic terms. It is at this juncture that students get to make academic choices which will affect their future life paths. Abela said teachers play a crucial role here and career guidance is a must. This guidance should not be given solely through an impersonal printed communication.

Abela pledged to make herself available during breaktimes, calling in students periodically to be in a better position to get to know them and, where necessary, help them. In this way, she believes she will be in a better position to guide students’ choices, even if, ultimately, the choice remains theirs.

“The head of Middle School needs to be a point of reference and the students need to feel that they are recognised, appreciated and listened to,” she insisted.

The new head of Middle School at St Edward’s has great plans for making her students plan their life, or, as she prefers to call it: their incredible future.

The college and parents wish her well.

Sylvana Debono is head of Communications and Marketing, St Edward’s College.