Move underlines this time of change and growth for content creation and PR agency

WriteMeAnything (WMA), one of Malta’s best-regarded communication specialists, has appointed Paula Fleri-Soler as its new head of public relations. Fleri-Soler brings her extensive experience in journalism, television production and event management to the role.

“Since opening our doors in 2006, our team has constantly developed our service offering to best suit our varied portfolio of clients,” WMA founder Jo Caruana said.

“As we continue to grow into new markets and sectors, it became critical to appoint someone to lead this vital part of the group. Paula is the optimum fit for this dynamic role.”

This is the latest move in a period of transformation for the innovative and energetic boutique agency. WMA is known for providing its content creation and PR expertise across sectors, including the arts, hospitality, real estate and luxury lifestyle both locally and overseas.

Among its range of services, WMA handles everything from the creation of news features, magazine articles and press releases all the way up to communication and PR strategy and implementation for international businesses.

The agency adopts a client-centred approach to ensure its customers and their brands always feel guided and supported as they navigate the time-consuming and potentially confusing world of content creation and public relations.

“It’s this client-centric approach which drew me to WriteMeAnything in the first place, as it very much matches my own approach,” Fleri-Soler said.

“I am excited to form part of this wonderful team, especially as the company continues to grow and expand its services. I look forward to working closely with its diverse portfolio of clients in articulating their message to their customers and audiences.”

Visit www.writemeanything.com or e-mail info@writemeanything.com for more information.