After completing an extensive refurbishment project on a majestic town house in St Joseph High Road over the past few months, AIB Insurance Brokers Ltd is now operating from brand new offices in Santa Venera.

The inauguration of the building on November 13 was attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela and former Minister for Finance and Financial Services, Edward Scicluna.

“Projects of this nature indicate the level of confidence that private companies have in the government’s work, as they are not only increasing local investment, but also actually yielding economic growth of the best quality, while ensuring transparency and professionalism in your work,” Abela said.

Scicluna explained how the insurance sector has seen substantial growth in recent years, to the extent that more direct foreign investment has been flowing in from various countries. So much so that today there are no less than 68 insurance companies licensed to carry out business in Malta, with assets amounting to €13.8 billion.

“This augurs well for the entire economy,” he said.

The property is laid out on three floors with a total area of 500sqm and includes several meeting spaces and open and closed offices, as well as a substantial yard and garden for outdoor meetings and corporate events.

“This renovated building represents our core values of excellence, dedication and competence superbly everywhere you look, and we are all very much looking forward to continue settling here as our new home,” Ramon Mizzi, the company’s managing director, commented.

“As the refurbishment was ongoing when the pandemic started, we took the opportunity to adapt the space for the new norms and now that we have assumed more remote working within our operations, we are much better prepared for the future,” Eric Frantz, the company’s general manager and executive director, continued.

AIB Insurance Brokers Ltd has been established since 2002 and is now a leading insurance broker and risk management services provider employing a team of 20 qualified and experienced personnel to service all kinds of insurance requirements. The company excels in understanding the needs of its clients so it can offer them the most cost-effective comprehensive insurance solutions. As an independent professional insurance intermediary, it operates autonomously with full flexibility and wide access to the Maltese and European insurance markets.

AIB Insurance Brokers Ltd is enrolled in the broker’s list in terms of the Insurance Distribution Act, (Chapter 487) to carry out insurance intermediaries’ activities by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

For more information, visit www.aib.com.mt or call 2347 9500 during office hours.