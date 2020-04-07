Anthony Scicluna has been appointed chairperson of Heritage Malta by the minister for national heritage, the arts and local government José Herrera.

He succeeds Anton Refalo, now minister of agriculture.

Herrera said the appointment comes at an important time when Heritage Malta is looking into further expanding its operations and remit into new areas such as underwater heritage.

“Heritage Malta has over the past years successfully managed to transform its position from being an operator of heritage sites and museums to actively focusing on delivering an exceptional heritage experience to its visitors”, remarked Herrera, noting that during these unprecedented times, the entity had managed to expeditiously deliver an initiative whereby the public can still experience the museums and heritage sites through online platforms.

Scicluna, who served as deputy chairperson of Heritage Malta since 2016, joined Bank of Valletta in 1984 and held positions within the bank’s branch network, finance and internal audit. He was appointed chief officer for human resources and ethics in 2016. Scicluna is a certified public accountant and holds a practicing certificate in auditing. He is a Fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants and also holds an honours degree in Business Management from the University of Malta.

Lawyer Graham Busuttil has been appointed Heritage Malta deputy chairperson.