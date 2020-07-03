Franciscan Provincial Minister Richard Stanley Grech inaugurated a new home, Dar Beatu Nazju Falzon, for the Franciscan community in Għajnsielem.

The blessing of the new home was held after a concelebrated Mass led by Bishop George Bugeja ofm, in the parking area of St Anthony convent in Għajnsielem. Singing during Mass was by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius.

The home is furnished with all the facilities for the friars to live in a community, including a chapel.

After the inauguration, Fr Provincial was presented with a memento by Fr Guardian Joe Caruana during a reception attended, among others, by architect and contractor Edward Xerri and Saviour Tabone respectively who were in charge of the project.