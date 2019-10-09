Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep moved into new showrooms at the Motors Inc. main quarters in Mdina Road, Qormi. The iconic brands by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, one of the major automotive groups worldwide, have each established an important presence in the Maltese market.

The new state-of-the-art site in Qormi currently houses Opel and Kia Motors, which also form part of the Motors Inc. portfolio. The move to bring all brands under one roof is the achievement of an ambitious project to create a dedicated space for Motors Inc. customers and visitors.

“The relocation to Mdina Road is an important step in our strategy to deliver a more focused service to our customers,” explained Jonathan Cremona, head of strategic development. “As a leading player in the automotive market, Motors Inc. is committed to a reliable and hassle-free customer experience.”

The aftersales department has also been transferred to the new address from the previous site in Pantar Road, Lija. The unit comprises the parts department, body shop and service department for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Kia, Opel, as well as Hyundai and Iveco.

Motors Inc. is unifying its operations to accommodate clients’ needs with a better and more convenient overall experience. Since its establishment, the company has rapidly built a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction which will is now being taken to another level with the new location.