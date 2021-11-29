Leonard Grech has recently been appointed manager of the company’s Home Interiors Division.

Grech is not new to Frank Salt Real Estate, having worked in this department for the last 15 years, offering design consultancy and coordinating, overseeing and implementing small- and medium-scale projects as well as turnkey solutions for the company’s diverse client portfolio, who take up the service of the Home Interiors Division. Over the years, he has also established very good working relations with leading finishing and furnishing contractors and industry professionals in Malta.

Prior to joining Frank Salt Real Estate, Grech worked in sales in the automotive industry and tourism. “I always had a keen eye on interior design and project management, so I was so ready to take up this challenge at the time and I have never looked back since,” he said.

Grech is an ambitious and motivated individual with an outgoing personality and zest for life. Although the coordination of various tradespeople involved is a daunting task, Grech and his team always strive to bring out the best in the properties entrusted to them, and work within a tight budget and within short time frames.

“It is satisfying and my passion to help clients achieve their property’s maximum potential in terms of design and aesthetics, not to mention the pride in having done it with all the hassles and hurdles involved,” Grech notes.

“I have been part of this division for the last 15 years, and I now have the opportunity to give more of my input, through my new role as manager of this division. I look forward to increasing its relevancy with the Frank Salt Real Estate Group, and to keep offering support to our sales and letting departments by continuing to service our clients’ needs,” he concluded.

The Home Interiors Division’s client base is predominantly existing Frank Salt Real Estate clients, who would have purchased a property through the agency, with a mix of both local investors as well as investors from overseas.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s Home Interiors ethos revolves around providing a professional and ethical service – always keeping its clients updated with what is happening and what will follow next.