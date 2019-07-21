Five-year-old Zack* felt very angry whenever he saw his mother dedicating most of her time to his severely disabled elder brother, who spent the last year of his life hooked up to machines at home and in hospital.

“We tried to live a normal life and celebrate life. But living with a child who has a severe physical and mental disability can never really be that normal,” said Zack’s father, who explained how Zack’s elder brother died earlier this year.

“We sent him [the elder brother] to mainstream school where he had an LSA. However, in his last year of life, he needed 24-hour care and my wife had to leave her job to be with him all the time,” said the father, explaining that the family was still grieving and preferred to remain anonymous.

Living with a child who has a severe physical and mental disability can never really be that normal

“All this was very hard on our other two children, who are now 12 and five. They were brought up seeing their brother with a catheter and oxygen tank and they eventually lost their brother. The youngest suffered psychologically because he felt his mother didn’t give him enough time, even though we did our best to ensure he had all he needed. The Karl Vella Foundation helped us,” he said.

The Karl Vella Foundation seeks to provide educational and psychological assistance to children in families disrupted by illness. It was set up after the death of Karl Vella and is aimed at children aged between five and 17.

Dr Vella died of cancer in 2014, aged 37. After he was diagnosed he became a cancer campaigner and would often offer words of support to fellow cancer sufferers during numerous TV programmes and fund-raising activities.

Through the foundation, Zack and his 12-year-old sister attend after-school activities twice a week and have access to psychological support when needed as well as weekly educational activities.

“He’s getting help with anger management and we’re seeing improvements,” the father said.

€9m in funds for 73 beneficiaries

The Karl Vella Foundation was one of the 73 beneficiaries that received a total of €9 million in funding under the Erasmus+ (the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe) and an additional €900,000 through the European Solidarity Corps (an EU initiative which creates opportunities for young people to volunteer or work in projects in their own country or abroad).

The funded project of the Karl Vella Foundation – being carried out in collaboration with Prisms (Malta), Istanbul Avrupa Arastirmalari Dernegi (Turkey) and Zavid Anima Vita (Slovenia) – seeks to provide emotional, psychological and social support to 80 young people dealing with difficult situations at home.

This project will be offering space for these young people to express themselves through the art of storytelling and drawing. Young people involved will also be interviewing elderly people in retirement homes where they will create a mentor-learner relationship. The project will lead to the creation of innovative online tools so that the stories and pictures produced will be used in schools and youth centres.

Other beneficiaries include: Aditus Foundation, Agenzija Żgħażagħ, the Libyan Organisation in Malta, Active Minds Malta, Deaf People Association, Inspire Foundation, Right 2 Smile and the Lino Spiteri Foundation. Various other entities, such as ministries, schools and the police force were granted funding.

Addressing the grant ceremony on Saturday evening, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Aaron Farrugia said that the purpose of Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps programmes was to provide the opportunities and the tools to the ‘”Erasmus Generation” to take our country to the next level.

Mr Farrugia said that over 5,550 Maltese individuals, including students, teachers, trainers and youth workers benefited from the funds.

“These programmes tackle the unique issues that Europeans face today: unequal opportunities, governance, environment climate change, migration, and the burden of a fast-changing socio-economic landscape, with all the social, economic and even emotional problems that it brings with it. These programmes promote a sense of European citizenship and community, with holistic education, training, volunteer work and mobility as its main tools,” he said.

(* not his real name)