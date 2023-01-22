The two horse racing programmes which were held during the weekend heralded the start of the 2023 season.

Eighteen races reserved for trotters and on a short distance of 2140m were held during these two days.

Certainly the three most important races were open for class Premier horses and these were won by Norwegian newcomer Gianluca B.R., Aros Line and Baron De Majuag. Jesmar Gafa’ won four races during these two days.

In the first class Premier race held on Saturday, Norwegian debutante Gianluca B.R. (Jesmar Gafa’) led all the way and obtained its first win in Malta by a length from Eagle B Butcher (Cliferty Calleja) and Verso De Crennes (Rodney Gatt). Doudou De Bouere (Charles Camilleri) ended in fourth place.

Sunday’s card included two races for class Premier trotters.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt