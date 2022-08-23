Bolt cab drivers will have a physical location where to ask questions, bring up issues and receive information, the ride-hailing company said yesterday.

The new hub will be in Tower Road, Sliema where current and prospective cab drivers and fleet owners can meet Bolt operations and customer care specialists and air their concerns.

Ride-hailing manager, Ryan Mahoney said the new hub mirrors “our driver-focused company ethos”.

Bolt said in a statement that “all drivers must undergo background checks and training before being allowed onto the Bolt platform”.

Trust-building features such as the driver’s photo, name and rating further add to the safety of the service.

Previously, drivers could not contact Bolt management in person.

However, they had several online channels by which to communicate and a bi-weekly Q and A session with Bolt management.

The announcement comes a week after cab drivers working on ride-hailing apps such as Bolt, Uber and Cool decided to set up a cooperative and to lobby for better working conditions.

Maltese drivers complain that they are being “squeezed dry” as the number of drivers balloons and they compete for an ever-shrinking slice of the same pie.

However, a Bolt spokesperson said the decision to open the new hub was not related to this development.

Couriers who deliver food, usually on motorbikes, will not have a similar hub opened. Instead, they can pass on their concerns to a dedicated email address.