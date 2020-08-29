New, more secure, Maltese ID cards will enter into circulation in September.

The new identity card will be made of polycarbonate, which makes it extremely difficult to forge or tamper with, without leaving any signs.

Identity Malta’s Chief Executive Officer Anton Sevasta said on Saturday that the agency will this week issue the first batch of new cards to senior citizens (60+ and 75+).

This will be followed by the 14+ category and eventually the remaining categories.

The new identity document will only be issued to new applicants or upon renewal.

The ID cards that are already in circulation will remain valid until their expiry date. They already conform to high security standards, but the new ones will make use of latest technology to further prevent document forgery and identity theft.

More information on 2590 4300.