Last June, Winebox inc. launched their e-commerce platform for wine lovers to order high-end wine to their doorstep on a monthly basis, offering a different grape, country and winemaker every month.

For those who are not knowledgeable about wine, buying wine can be overwhelming. Whether it is opening a wine menu at a restaurant or visiting your local supermarket, most times you are not too sure where to look.

That’s why Winebox inc. was founded, to deliver two to four bottles of quality wine to your home at an affordable price and nicely packaged to your needs.

Winebox Inc. offer a tailored approach to creating the a winebox that is specific to your needs. Customers are in full control on how many months they subscribe for, the type of wine they want delivered to their home - offered at a choice of €50 or €80 price point.

There are three product types that serve as starting point: the Elite Winebox (at an average €20 per bottle), Wine for Home box (at an average €12 per bottle) and Winebox of the month (varies in price)

All products are changing theme every month to keep things interesting – it is the customers who decide whether to stick to previous boxes or discover new wines.

Winebox inc. offer a monthly wine tasting event. These events are different than the usual menu and include concepts such as wine tasting in the dark, international meet-ups and DIY sommelier competitions. Just like their wine subscription box, every month Winebox inc. are looking to keep things fresh and bring new ideas to the table.

