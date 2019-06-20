Following the AGM and first committee meeting of the Institute of Financial Services Malta (IFS Malta), Kenneth Micallef was reconfirmed president for another year. Bonamy Mercieca was welcomed as a newly elected member to the committee.

The institute’s new committee boasts a membership representation from Malta’s major financial services players, including the Central Bank, Malta Financial Services Authority, National Development and Social Fund, APS Bank, BOV plc, BNF Bank, FCM Bank and HSBC Bank (Malta) plc.

Array of educational programmes provided

The IFS Malta Committee for 2018-2019 is composed of: president Kenneth Micallef; vice presidents Peter Calleya and Mark Agius; honorary secretary Anatoli Grech; honorary treasurer Christian Farrugia; director of operations Joseph Ricca; director of communications Jean Paul Attard; HR officers Paul Farrugia and Karl Dingli; chair of the governance sub-committee Joseph Bugelli; members Joseph Agius, Kenneth Genovese, Adrian Mallia, Bonamy Mercieca and Wendy Zammit.

IFS Malta is Malta’s leading financial services education provider with a professional heritage of well over half a century. The institute provides an array of educational programmes ranging from short technical qualifications to academic qualifications up to Master’s level degrees.

IFS Malta, committed to continuous professional development, is at the forefront of promoting and fostering professionalism among financial services practitioners through its ongoing activities for the benefit of Malta’s financial services centre.