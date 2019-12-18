Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a clear view of its upcoming T.50 supercar.

The picture, which shows a rear three-quarter shot of the T.50, reveals some of the striking aerodynamic features which have been incorporated into the car’s design. Central to it is a 400mm ground-effect fan, which takes inspiration from the Brabham BT46B Formula One car designed by Gordon Murray in the 1970s.

Back then, the fan was placed at the rear to aid with engine cooling while also increasing downforce by a large margin. In the T.50, it’s being combined with active underbody aerodynamics to aid with performance in a more dramatic fashion than in a conventional ground-effect supercar.

It’s set to be powered by a Cosworth V12 – due to be the highest-revving road car engine ever made – capable of hitting a huge 12,100rpm. It gets six different aerodynamic modes which can be selected by the driver depending on the situation, with the most extreme – Vmax Mode – combining extra power from a 48-volt integrated starter-generator with ram induction to produce close to 700bhp.

The T.50 also gets a three-abreast seating configuration – just like Murray’s iconic McLaren F1 – and is said to be the ‘pinnacle of great analogue supercars’ according to the brand.

Each car is due to cost ‘in excess of £2 million’ (€2.4 million), and the full production run is limited to just 100 units.