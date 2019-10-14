A presentation entitled ‘Construction frenzy or changing ideologies? The case of Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk’ will be given tomorrow at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta.

During the presentation, Maxine Anastasi and John C. Betts from the University of Malta’s Department of Classics and Archaeo­logy, and Francesco Fontanelli from Heritage Malta will be announcing the first results of a new excavation project at the multi-period sanctuary site of Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk.

Arguably one of Malta’s most important archaeological sites, Tas-Silġ preserves over four millennia of ancient construction activity, spanning the Late Neolithic period to the Early Modern era.

The recent excavation has shown that the modern farmhouse sat directly on previously unexplored archaeological remains, revealing important new insights into the story of the site’s past.

The presentation, which forms part of the Archaeological Society Malta’s lecture programme, will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the National Museum of Archaeology, Republic Street, Valletta. Attendance is free. For more information, visit www.archsoc.org.mt.