The new GTX product brand from Volkswagen is the first flagship model designed for more performance.

“The ID.4 GTX is our first all-electric high-performance model under the GTX label,” said Klaus Zellmer, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at the Volkswagen brand.

“It offers practical good sense combined with driving pleasure. The ID.4 GTX is as sporty as a GTI, as comfortable as an SUV and as sustainable as the other members of the ID. family. And with the GTX we are once more accelerating our ‘Way to Zero’ – to make Volkswagen net carbon-neutral by 2050.”

In Europe, the high-performance models of the ID. family will bear the designation GTX in future. Like with GTI and GTE, this stands for an independent product brand. With GTX, Volkswagen is charging the world of electric mobility with new, intelligent sportiness that combines performance and sustainability.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com