Melita is increasing home internet speeds across its Flexi bundle portfolio of packages and launching a special offer which includes 1,000Mbps download speeds and two StellarWiFi pods at €25 per month for the first three months. This package, which thereafter costs €39.99, includes television and fixed telephony services.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “As the only provider in Malta able to deliver 1,000Mbps internet nationwide, Melita is able to offer the experience of superfast internet to everyone. The strength of our network also means that we can offer unrivalled speeds and connectivity to all our customers, regardless of the speed they choose, at prices which are currently unmatched in the market. As part of our Flexi bundle offering, customers can combine their internet service with other services from Melita in a way which meets their specific needs.”

More information is available at https://www.melita.com/bundles/flexi/.