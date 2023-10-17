Michelle Yeoh said she had wanted to be an Olympian before becoming a movie star, after she was voted onto the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

The first Asian woman to win an Academy Award – when she scooped best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earlier this year – Yeoh added she hoped to use her new role to continue her work with refugees.

She was one of eight new members voted in on the final day of the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, India.

Before the vote, Britain’s Princess Anne, the chair of the IOC’s member election committee, introduced Yeoh as “a Malaysia junior squash champion”.

“Sadly, her other different skills took her away from her sporting life but a very fulfilled career and a lot of interest in sport throughout that.”

