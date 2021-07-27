The Institute for Pastoral Ministry (IPM) annual meeting was held recently at the Family Institute Pope John Paul II, Victoria.

During the meeting, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma nominated Fr Noel Debono as the new IPM director replacing the current director and founder Fr Joseph Farrugia.

Mgr Teuma thanked Fr Farrugia, who has been assigned other duties and responsibilities, for his sterling work. A word of appreciation was also expressed for the rest of the IPM board.

Recently, two groups have successfully completed a course in Safeguarding of Minors by Fr Farrugia. The participants were awarded a certificate accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority.

At the end of the presentation, Joy Xerri, aged 10, presented a music video – Be Brave – in which she encourages children who were victims to speak out and fight abuse. The video can be viewed either on Safeguarding of Minors – Gozo Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gozosafeguarding or on https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=I83wirmjQzA.