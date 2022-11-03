Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a “constructive” meeting with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday.

In her first official overseas trip, Meloni held a meeting with Metsola, during which the pair discussed Ukraine, high energy prices and inflation, among other issues.

Metsola said the European Parliament and Meloni are totally aligned on Ukraine.

“We will continue to stand firm on sanctions. And we are united in reaffirming our support for Ukraine

"On energy and inflation, people need us now, we must act now. I am aware that Member States have different realities, but we must find the courage and political will to act as we did during the pandemic: by joining forces.”

Upon becoming Prime Minister, Meloni offered reassurance about Western solidarity and support for NATO, distancing herself from the fascist roots of her Brothers of Italy party.

A spokesperson for Metsola said the meeting confirmed Italy will continue its central role in EU decision-making.

The spokesperson said Metsola mentioned the importance of adopting the EU’s latest legislative packages on energy and climate change before the European Parliament’s term ends in 2024.

After Metsola, Meloni will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and later European Council chief Charles Michel.

Meloni, who once called for Italy to scrap the euro and railed against an "invasive" EU, has been more conciliatory in her public comments in recent months.