Jobsinmalta.com’s new features aim to support employers with recruitment, allowing them to handle applications more efficiently when working from home in the challenging times they are facing.

Businesses advertising on the online job board can now review their job listing before publishing it and add multiple users to receive applications by email.

Companies can also tag applicants as “interested” or “not interested” while improved search filtering helps them with sifting through candidates and vacancies on offer. Jobsinmalta.com is fully GDPR-compliant, and CVs automatically get deleted three months after the job vacancy has expired.

“We appreciate that people have a lot on their minds right now, as these unprecedented times adversely impact our business and personal lives alike. That’s why we’ve developed new features to help employers find their ideal candidates in remote working circumstances,” said Natasha Incorvaja, client relations manager at jobsinmalta.com.

“We are working hard to support clients that are recruiting. We are helping them gain maximum exposure across all social media platforms, educational institutes, and news portals,” Incorvaja added.

Companies needing support for the continuation of their operations can contact the JIM team via support@jobsinmalta.com.