Nestlé Malta Limited has announced a new joint venture for their frozen pizza business.

Equity Fund PAI Partners and Nestlé agreed back in April 2023 to set up a joint venture for Nestlé’s frozen pizza business in Europe, the European Pizza Group (EPG). EPG will be a dedicated player in a competitive and dynamic category, and we look forward to seeing the business flourish and grow.

Nestlé Malta Limited will no longer distribute Buitoni frozen pizza with effect from October 31, 2023.

The redemption of Buitoni pizza boxes within the Nestlé Collect loyalty program will only be possible until December 23, 2023.

The Nestlé Consumer Centre will re-open its doors after the Christmas shutdown period on January 3, 2024, and the Buitoni pizza boxes will no longer be part of the Nestlé Collect loyalty program and therefore no longer accepted at the Nestlé Consumer Centre.

Buitoni frozen pizza will still be available in Malta and as from November 1, 2023, will be distributed by Carmelo Abela.

Should you have any enquiries after October 31, 2023, please contact Carmelo Abela Marketing Ltd. on +356 2148 0201 or via e-mail info@abelamkt.com.