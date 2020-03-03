A murder trial which had already been postponed twice, got off to a stuttering start on Tuesday morning when a judge decided that the jury needed to be selected once more.

Etienne Bartolo stands accused of the fatal stabbing of Roderick Grech in Birkirkara in March 29, 2017 when the victim and his alleged aggressor had met to settle a drugs debt.

Etienne Bartolo, known as 'il-vojt'.

Grech had allegedly uttered "Help! Help! I've been stabbed. Il-vojt. Il-vojt" referring to Bartolo by his nickname, before collapsing in a pool of blood in Triq Tumas Fenech.

The trial was twice postponed last September but Bartolo was finally back in the dock for the selection of the jurors, six men and seven women.

But after Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera had addressed the jurors it was brought to the notice of the court that three of the jurors had to be replaced; one on account of health issues and the other two, on account of reasons whereby they could be exempted at law.

Madam Justice Scerri Herrera declared that the court had no option but to postpone the trial to Wednesday, for proceedings to start afresh with all jurors to be selected once again.

Lawyer Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are parte civile.