A new karting track at Ħal Far is fast taking shape, with surfacing works now underway.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Infrastructure Malta is giving a helping hand to the karting association to bring the project to fruition.

In this way, he said, karting enthusiasts would realise their dream of having international-level facilities.

The project, he said, had been in the planning stage for a decade.

Karting activities to date have been focused on a privately-owned track in Ta'Qali.

The minister's post drew an avalanche of comments calling for a motorsport track, as promised before the election, about which no progress has been made so far.



