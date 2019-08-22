The new Kia Ceed model family has been awarded the highest-possible safety rating by Euro NCAP. The Ceed family, which comprises the Ceed five-door hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed five-door shooting brake and the new Kia XCeed urban crossover, achieved the maximum five-star rating from Euro NCAP when fitted with Kia’s optional Advanced Driving Assistance technologies.

Equipped with these active safety features, the Ceed achieved 88 per cent for adult occupant protection, 85 per cent for child occupant protection, 68 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 73 per cent in the safety assist category. Without the optional safety features, the Ceed achieved a worthy four-star safety rating from the independent safety testing organisation, achieving the same scores for adult and child occupant protection, 52 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 68 per cent for Safety Assist.

Euro NCAP praised the family of Ceed vehicles for passenger compartments which remained stable in the event of a collision, with high levels of protection for passengers of different statures and those sitting in different positions. In the side impact test the Ceed scored maximum points ensuring all occupants were kept safe. Passengers were well protected from whiplash in rear-end collisions, while the autonomous emergency braking system helped the car avoid impacts during testing for the safety assist category.

The car’s safety rating was reinforced by the advanced high strength steel bodyshells that underpin each of the four different models in the range. Every car is also fitted with seven standard-fit airbags, as well as Kia’s vehicle stability management technology and electronic stability control.

Emilio Herrera, chief operating officer for Kia Motors Europe, said: “The Kia Ceed range offers customers more choice and flexibility in the small family segment than any other rival – and they are all extraordinarily safe cars. The Ceed line-up is incredibly popular with families, and is often chosen by drivers as their primary means of transport. It’s therefore important that the car offers a wide range of features and technologies designed to reduce the chances of a collision, and protect occupants should a collision be unavoidable.”