Kia’s Niro has proven to be a hugely popular car for the Korean firm. Originally offered with a three-pronged approach to engines with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric setups, it’s been a consistent sight in the monthly list of best-selling models. Replacing a car like that is never easy, but Kia appears up to the challenge with the new Niro.

Sitting on a new platform and with a range of new technologies, this is no mild facelift. With its predecessor acting as one of the core models in Kia’s range, the new Niro has returned with a host of revisions to ensure that it can be just as successful as the car it replaces.

As we’ve mentioned, this isn’t a case of some revised lights and a new coat of paint. Much as before, the new Niro remains available with a trio of powertrains, ensuring that there’s a setup for all buyers – though it’s the plug-in hybrid that we’re focusing on here. Overall, the Niro is longer, wider and taller than before, bringing improved spaciousness and practicality as a result.

