Ford has bolstered its electrified offering by introducing a new standard hybrid version of its Kuga SUV.

Sitting alongside the regular Kuga and plug-in hybrid model, this latest version combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and 1.1kWh battery, resulting in a 600-mile (966-kilometre) range according to Ford.

The batteries are topped up by either the engine or the energy generated when coasting or braking. The stored energy can then be used to boost performance, support the engine in order to better efficiency levels or to allow the Kuga to drive on electric power for short periods.

The Kuga Hybrid combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries.

Ford claims that the Kuga Hybrid will return 48.7mpg while emitting 130g/km of CO 2 . Performance is more than brisk enough for most with 0-60mph (0-97km/h) taking just under nine seconds.

Thanks to a liquid cooling system the batteries don’t need a cooling fan, which helps to reduce the overall size of the battery pack. This, in turns, means the Kuga Hybrid can still offer up to 1,481 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

The Kuga Hybrid is available in ST Line Edition, ST Line X Edition and Vignale specifications, giving drivers a wide range of options when it comes to trim levels.

Inside, the Kuga boasts an eight-inch infotainment system running Ford’s latest SYNC 3 software, while all cars get a wireless phone charging pad and a premium B&O sound system.