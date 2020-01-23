The hospitality industry has been on a steady increase in recent years, however this has also led to a mutual challenges - competition.

New label Lucanda, created by the digital experts Anchovy. sets its focus purely on the hotel niche, providing them with a range of mastered services to decrease their dependence on OTA’s as well as gain competitive advantage.

Lucanda hosted its launch debut on January 23 in Milan at Pacifico, a Michelin Guide Restaurant. The launch coincided with the Hotel Revenue Forum. On the occasion, more than 30 leading decision makers in the European hospitality sphere were united at Milano’s exotic restaurant Pacifico for an aperitivo night, to discuss the future of Lucanda.

During an interview, Anchovy CEO Benji Borg said: “Following the success in helping brands to bridge the gap between brand promise and customer experience, we saw an opportunity in the hospitality sector to give a customisable service. The ambition of Lucanda is to generate great results whilst increasing direct bookings and customer experience worldwide.”