Automobili Lamborghini has announced the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD): a visceral driving machine, delivering 610hp (449kW) of power at 8,000rpm and 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm to a lightweight car with rear-wheel drive and dynamic steering for maximum driving fun. Weighing just 1,389kg, the Huracán EVO RWD has a top speed of 325km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Despite its top-figure capabilities, the Huracán EVO RWD is not focused on straight-line speeds or lap records: with a unique new design, the Huracán EVO RWD proclaims its designation as an instinctive driver’s car.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and a pure performance. The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”

The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the rear-wheel drive set-up: the sound of the naturally aspirated power plant combines with the specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions, and even snow. The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, delivering torque even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

Whereas a ‘normal’ traction control system delivers a sharp decoupling, waiting for a car to become completely stable before delivering torque again, the P-TCS car delivers torque in advance, avoiding a harsh torque cut and assuring better traction when exiting a corner.

The P-TCS intervention is calibrated according to the Huracán EVO RWD’s driving modes, selected via the steering wheel’s ANIMA button (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management: ‘soul’ in Italian). In STRADA, the P-TCS minimizes rear wheel slippage to ensure stability and safety in all conditions: with a more proactive strategy P-TCS manages torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces.

In Sport mode, the P-TCS maximizes the fun-to-drive experience: the rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration, for easy drifting fun without compromising safety. The system recognizes conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to the rear wheels, allowing the driver to perfectly control and stabilize the car.

In Corsa, the P-TCS is calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner, allowing the driver to maximize performance. The P-TCS improves smoothness of intervention by 30 per cent compared to the previous Huracán RWD model; improves corner-exit traction by 20 per cent and enhances oversteer by 30 per cent.

The Huracán EVO RWD’s hybrid chassis integrates lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber with an aluminum and thermoplastic resin body, with a total dry weight of 1,389 kg giving a weight-to-power ratio of 2.28 kg/hp. With front/rear weight distribution of 40/60, the Huracán EVO RWD sits on double wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers. The electro-mechanical, servo-assisted Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) is tuned specifically for the Huracán EVO RWD, ensuring maximum feedback. The seven-speed dual clutch gearbox ensures the fastest gear changes, with launch control for maximum acceleration from a standing start. The 19” Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tires are fitted with ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes. As an option 20” rims and carbo-ceramic brakes are available.

The Huracán EVO RWD continues the V10 Lamborghini’s powerful design with new front and rear features, clearly differentiating it from its Huracán EVO 4WD stablemate.

The Huracán EVO RWD is characterized by a sculpted, purposeful persona, complemented by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes. The rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD.

Inside, the cockpit features a HMI 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car’s functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and including Apple CarPlay.

Both inside and out, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme provides unsurpassed options for color and trim personalization, allowing owners of the Huracán EVO RWD to impose their individual style and personality on their new Lamborghini driving machine. In order to emphasize the shape of the car the new color, Giallo Belenus (yellow), has been developed together with a dedicated leather and Alcantara color for the interior trim, matching the new exterior paint.