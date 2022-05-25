Victoria Local Council has just completed a project that included the replacement of old lanterns with new ones in the historic part of Victoria.

The old lanterns were installed by the first local council in the 90s. Following a public call for tenders, the council selected the most suitable lights for these particular streets with the advice of experts. The council managed to acquire funds for this project through the Development Planning Fund within the Planning Authority.

The allocated sum amounted to €194,000, so the council was able to replace almost 100 lanterns in the historic centre of Victoria and at St George’s Square.