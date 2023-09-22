Local councils have been given the power to obtain information about owners of holiday rental properties, to allow them to enforce waste collection laws.

A legal notice published on Friday amends the Holiday Premises Regulations to allow the Malta Tourism Authority to provide councils with information about holiday rental properties “for the purpose of enforcement of these regulations and to ensure the best upkeep and sanitary conditions of the locality where the holiday premises are situated".

The amendment means that owners of such properties are now effectively on the hook for ensuring visitors do not leave rubbish out for collection on the wrong days of the week.

A government statement announcing the legal notice emphasised that councils would now be able to “educate” property owners about waste collection rules. But it also noted that the change also makes it possible for councils to adopt “other measures” to ensure respect of the rules – meaning fines.

Various local councils have attributed waste-related problems in their localities to short-term rental properties, with tenants often unaware of waste collection schedules.

Owners of such properties have argued that they have no way of ensuring the rules are respected, as there is no place for them to dispose of waste on days when collection is not due.

“In the past, black bags were collected three times a week or we could take them to the skip... you try hard to be a good citizen, but we don’t have a solution,” one short-let property owner argued last August.

Malta switched to a nationwide waste collection schedule at the turn of the year. The new schedule means mixed municipal (black bag) waste is only collected on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with recycling (grey bag) gathered on Thursdays and organic waste collected from curbs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The government followed up that schedule change with additional laws to enforce waste collection rules. Waste separation was made mandatory in April, though fines for rule-breakers will only start being issued in October.

From next month, enforcement officers will be able to dish out €25 fines for any household caught disposing of the wrong garbage, with €75 fines for businesses.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Tourism and Local Government ministries said the legal notice was “a clear example that the government is committed to improving national waste collection systems”.

The ministries added that the intention was to ensure localities were kept clean and tidy and that public cleanliness was respected by all.