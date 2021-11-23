Tougher penalties for sexual offences are being introduced through a Bill which goes before parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill provides that whoever "engages in non-consensual carnal connection, that is to say, vaginal, anal, or oral penetration with any sexual organ of the body of another person, shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term from six to 12 years".

To date, punishment on conviction was between three and nine years 2with or without solitary confinement".

The reference to solitary confinement is being removed.

The new Bill also covers other forms of sexual offences. It says that whosoever engages in non-consensual vaginal, anal, or oral penetration with any other part of the body of another person, not mentioned in the previous clause, shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for between three and nine years.

Whosoever engages in non-consensual vaginal, anal, or oral penetration of a sexual nature with an object, whether the object is intended for activities of a sexual nature or otherwise, shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term between three and 12 years.

Sexual acts involving animals

The Bill also amends the Animal Welfare Act to classify sexual acts between human beings and animals as a form of cruelty to animals.

It provides that animals shall not be caused any unnecessary pain, suffering or distress or be subjected to activities that are not in their nature.

Activities which are not in their nature include "activities of a sexual nature between a person and an animal whether by any part of the body or by any object".

No new penalties are being introduced, but the Animal Welfare Act says that anyone breaching its provisions shall on conviction, be liable to a fine of between €100 and €20,000 or to imprisonment not exceeding one year, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Unlawful removal of children from Malta

The new Bill also tightens up legislation on the unlawful removal of children from Malta.

It says that whoever removes children aged under 16 from Malta in breach of an order given by a Maltese court or a care order shall be liable to imprisonment from 13 months to three years.