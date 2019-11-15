Updated on Saturday with Chamber of Engineers reaction

Proposed new laws would lead to the “eradication” of the engineering profession, an association of engineers has warned.

The Malta Association of Professional Engineers has voiced deep concern about a number of proposed amendments to the Engineering Act, saying there would be “total disintegration” of the profession if they are carried through.

The draft changes were last week sent out to engineers by the Engineering Profession Board. The board issues or withdraws engineering warrants, holds enquiries in cases of professional misconduct and makes recommendations to the government.

One of the proposed changes deletes the legal definition of the term “engineer” and replaces it with “engineering services”.

The move is being regarded by engineers as a way to broaden the definition in order to appease the construction industry, a source in the profession has told Times of Malta.

The fear is that it is aimed at allowing people with fewer qualifications than traditional engineers to be considered professionals in the field.

Earlier this year, amendments to the building and construction regulations added engineers graduated from Mcast and the University to the list of professionals allowed to certify demolition and excavation works.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg had said the move came following exhaustive talks with the chamber of architects, which had raised concerns about architects being the only ones eligible to act as new site technical officers.

The draft amendments also redefine the activities carried out by engineers to include “any engineering service of a mechanical or electrical nature”.

In a statement, the association said the proposed changes would, if enacted into law, “practically eradicate the engineering profession as known to date”.

“These amendments will only lead to the total disintegration of the engineering profession as it is established over the years. “The Engineering Profession Act has served the nation well since it was enacted. The association was hoping that any revisions would have contributed further to the consolidation of the engineering profession and not to its elimination/annihilation,” it said.

The association plans to discuss the matter in an EGM planned for Tuesday.

Association president Arthur Ciantar had already flagged the issue, telling Times of Malta a group of engineers were seeking legal advice on upcoming revisions to the act.

The engineers had expressed fears the issue would unfold in a similar manner to when changes to the Education Act were revealed last year. There, teachers claimed amendments had been presented to Parliament without consultation and put teachers and the teaching profession under siege.

Chamber of Engineers reacts

Reacting to the proposed changes, the Chamber of Engineers said that after reviewing the revised Act, it had come to the conclusion that the revisions are "of grave detriment to the engineering profession in Malta and as a result pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the Maltese population as well as threaten the professional activities of more than 2000 professionals in Malta".

The body said it will be holding a press conference next week to discuss its concerns further.