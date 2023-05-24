A group of 11 lawyers have gone to court complaining that they had not yet been given a warrant to practice because of an impasse surrounding a new test for them to get their warrant to be able to practice law.

In a judicial protest filed against the university, the Justice Minister and the Commission for the Administration of Justice, the new lawyers accused the authorities of delaying granting them a warrant to be able to start practising law.

The protest was filed by Sarah Vassallo Ciliberti, Rosanna Ciliberti, Raphael Sammut De Marco, Conrad Borg Manché, Jurgen Vella, Pearl Agius, Yasmin Joy Attard, Sean Cutajar, Maria Miriam Bezzina, Daniel Vancell and Marcus Stefan Ciantar. However, around 120 people are affected.

They explained that despite successfully completing the Masters in Advocacy course in September last year, their graduation was not held in November as is usually done but was postponed to March.

In the meantime, they sat for their warrant exam and despite being informed by the Office of the Chief Justice that they had passed, their warrant was nowhere to be seen.

The issue was that they were caught in an impasse on the implementation of the new fit and proper test which, two years after its introduction, remains in limbo. Sources said that the lawyers who graduated last year were given their warrant without this test.

The test in question was introduced through legal changes in April 2021 by a sub-committee of the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

As part of the test, the new lawyers are being asked to divulge any serious physical or mental health problems spanning a 10-year period as well as other invasive questions such as whether they had a drug, alcohol or gambling addiction, or whether they had one in the previous 10 years.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard was among those who had criticised the new warrant test forcing him to write to President George Vella last month threatening legislative changes unless the impasse is solved. Vella presides over the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

Attard said he had reservations about what was being proposed by the Committee for Advocates and Legal Procurators, saying the information being asked from candidates who have applied for a warrant was “excessive and does not respect the dignity of the individuals and their privacy”.

He said this test would discourage people from entering the legal profession.

In his letter, he said he would consider legislative intervention so that those who had already been examined and approved, had the necessary qualifications and were competent to practice as lawyers and legal procurators receive their warrants.

Lawyer Marco CIliberti signed the protest.