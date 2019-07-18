Since the Express Trailers Training Academy was launched last year, 35 training sessions have been delivered which saw over 250 employees at Express Trailers obtaining professional certification in a variety of subjects, such as Incoterms and transport documentation, cyber security, technical training and others.

To further support the Training Academy, Express Trailers has now completed The Logic Learning Centre – a new, state-of-the-art learning centre to offer all employees continued training for them to become professionals in their respective fields and to remain abreast with the latest developments in the transport and logistics market.

Located within Express Trailers’ premises, The Logic Learning Centre represents substantial investment in two interjoined but dividable halls, three mini-lecture rooms which will also serve as meeting rooms, all with state-of-the-art sound engineering, and multimedia video and teleconference equipment.

Speaking about this investment, Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers, explained how this new training centre will also be open to the company’s clients and other parties who are interested to learn more about the intricate world of logistics and commerce, both as a future business prospect and also from a career perspective.

“Our people drive our business by optimising equipment, space, distance and time. They bring their experience to address all the logistics risks involved. To keep delivering our hallmark premium quality service, they need to keep getting the best training,” Mr Azzopardi said.

“We are investing substantially in this learning centre and in the training academy so our people will have all the opportunities where to clash their minds and become inspired and energised to be better at what they do, to serve our clients better. People will connect at The Lpgoc. It is where Express Trailers’ ‘Excellence, Experience and Expertise’ maxim finds its tangible fruition.

“Our employees are not just employees. When they start working with us, they become experts and professionals in their work and, on many occasions, they are the ones passing on their acquired knowledge and experience to newer employees.

“In fact, more hands-on training on the job and formal training by experienced employees is being planned from this month. Ongoing training, sharing of experience and a persuasive attitude towards working safely from our #WeAreOrange culture and love mark,” he concluded.